Kuzu no Honkai “All Too Realistic”
- Date: Mar 3, 2017 18:45 JST
The relationship drama of Kuzu no Honkai has gotten even more juicy as one of the show’s main romantic “objectives” has seemingly come to fruition, naturally creating another saucy sex scene that viewers are likely disappointed at not being able to see.
Omake:
Who the hell is writing these articles? :D Is it first anime, you watched?