KonoSuba 2 Quite Fanatical
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 3, 2017 07:10 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Studio Deen, Subarashii Sekai
Not a single moment of respite has emerged with KonoSuba 2‘s latest broadcast as the anime has continued to barrage viewers with its usual absurdity and humor, now introducing some religious-based comedy to help mix things up as the show’s characters are hit with more predictable hardships.
Omake:
Damn those Axis cult, poor Kazuma had to babysitter all those cute/beautiful girls (even though all the girls are not kazuma taste), wish Kazuma end up a harem with them all XD