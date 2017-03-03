RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Looking Glass


KonoSuba 2 Quite Fanatical

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-1

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-5

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-8

Not a single moment of respite has emerged with KonoSuba 2‘s latest broadcast as the anime has continued to barrage viewers with its usual absurdity and humor, now introducing some religious-based comedy to help mix things up as the show’s characters are hit with more predictable hardships.

KonoSuba2-Episode8-1

KonoSuba2-Episode8-2

KonoSuba2-Episode8-3

KonoSuba2-Episode8-4

KonoSuba2-Episode8-5

KonoSuba2-Episode8-6

KonoSuba2-Episode8-7

KonoSuba2-Episode8-8

KonoSuba2-Episode8-9

KonoSuba2-Episode8-10

KonoSuba2-Episode8-11

KonoSuba2-Episode8-12

KonoSuba2-Episode8-13

KonoSuba2-Episode8-14

KonoSuba2-Episode8-15

KonoSuba2-Episode8-16

KonoSuba2-Episode8-17

KonoSuba2-Episode8-18

KonoSuba2-Episode8-19

KonoSuba2-Episode8-20

KonoSuba2-Episode8-21

KonoSuba2-Episode8-22

KonoSuba2-Episode8-23

KonoSuba2-Episode8-24

KonoSuba2-Episode8-25

KonoSuba2-Episode8-26

KonoSuba2-Episode8-27

KonoSuba2-Episode8-28

KonoSuba2-Episode8-29

KonoSuba2-Episode8-30

KonoSuba2-Episode8-31

KonoSuba2-Episode8-32

KonoSuba2-Episode8-33

KonoSuba2-Episode8-34

KonoSuba2-Episode8-35

KonoSuba2-Episode8-36

KonoSuba2-Episode8-37

KonoSuba2-Episode8-38

KonoSuba2-Episode8-39

KonoSuba2-Episode8-40

KonoSuba2-Episode8-41

KonoSuba2-Episode8-42

KonoSuba2-Episode8-43

KonoSuba2-Episode8-44

KonoSuba2-Episode8-45

KonoSuba2-Episode8-46

KonoSuba2-Episode8-47

KonoSuba2-Episode8-48

KonoSuba2-Episode8-49

Omake:

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-1

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-2

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-3

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-4

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-5

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-6

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-7

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-8

KonoSuba2-Episode8-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:01 03/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn those Axis cult, poor Kazuma had to babysitter all those cute/beautiful girls (even though all the girls are not kazuma taste), wish Kazuma end up a harem with them all XD

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ladies Versus Butlers! Eel Raep Action
    Suzu Takachiho’s Porn Debut: “But She’s Hardly Inexperienced!”
    Shojo Tsubaki Trailer Brilliantly Bizarre
    Madoka Holic
    Homura Cosplay by Kipi
    Takamori Haruka Cosplay by Tsugu
    Seiyuu Idol Gallery
    Reclining Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments