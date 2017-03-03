The highly controversial Ghost in the Shell live action film has had another brief trailer released online to be both torn apart and mindlessly praised (like all the others before it) by the anime’s devoted worshipers, with the movie’s eventual launch looking likely to herald a similar reception…

The trailer, depicting the moment the main heroine wakes up in her new body:

Those interested in determining whether or not the Ghost in the Shell movie will do the series justice can go watch it when it debuts on March 31st.