RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Ota7


Young Boy Survives 400 Stings “Call Me Vegeta”

Young-Boy-Stung-Bees-Vegeta-1

An 11-year old boy from Arizona has managed to survive being stung 400 times after supposedly pretending to be Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, naturally making fans of the series recollect the numerous times Vegeta was able to hold out for the almighty Goku whilst enduring an excessive beat-down.

The unfortunate victim and his friend were shooting at an abandoned car with a BB gun, causing the Africanized honey bees that were nested within to violently attack in a swarm – the stung boy’s grandmother described the incident:

“Andrew was trying to run up the hill to get away from them and they just kept attacking him and he kind of rolled back down and went into a fetal position trying to protect himself”

News coverage of the attack, where the boy proudly declared himself to be a 2nd-rate Seiyan:

Young-Boy-Stung-Bees-Vegeta-2

Young-Boy-Stung-Bees-Vegeta-3

Young-Boy-Stung-Bees-Vegeta-4

The boy was eventually rescued by first responders after his grandmother contacted the police; thankfully his wounds were not too severe and he is expected to return to school soon – granted some may find the boy’s tactic of lying down in fear to be better comparable to Kuririn or Yamcha…

Western anime incidents do occur on occasion, such as the case with a boy drowning his friend in a sandbox to imitate Gaara from Naruto:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    06:57 02/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    >Western anime incidents do occur on occasion, such as the case with a boy drowning his friend in a sandbox to imitate Gaara from Naruto
    What? That's messed up.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Essential Anime Elements
    Ren & Neru Ero-MMD Immensely Passionate
    A Safe Place?
    Pure White Yami Bikini Figure
    Remilia Scarlet Cosplay by Rina Kyan Dangerously Cute
    Feisty Felt Cosplay Beautifully Blonde
    Yazawa Nico Cosplay by Miyuko
    Lively Nozomi Ero-Cosplay by Yuri Satou


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments