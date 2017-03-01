RSSChannel

Top 10 2D Female Idol Groups

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-8

Highly aggressive IdolMaster and Love Live! fans will no doubt butt heads over the results of this ranking, which seeks to rate the anime idol groups that consist entirely of females – and likely having no significance to those who don’t as highly adore such otaku staples.

The ranking:


1.　μ’s (Love Live!)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-1

2.　Walkure (Macross Delta)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-2

3.　765 Pro (IdolMaster)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-3

4.　Aqours (Love Live Sunshine)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-4

5.　Sheryl Nome (Macross Frontier)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-5

6.　Tsukishima Kirari (Kirarin Revolution)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-6

7.　Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-7

8.　New Generations (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-8

9.　Wake Up Girls! (Wake Up Girls!)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-9

10.　Asterisk (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)

Top10-Female-2D-Idol-Groups-2017-10



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:54 01/03/2017

    3 Of these are not groups,...duh

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:40 01/03/2017

    Where the hell is Plasmagica ????????

    Reply to Anonymous


