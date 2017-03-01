Top 10 2D Female Idol Groups
- Date: Mar 1, 2017 06:37 JST
Highly aggressive IdolMaster and Love Live! fans will no doubt butt heads over the results of this ranking, which seeks to rate the anime idol groups that consist entirely of females – and likely having no significance to those who don’t as highly adore such otaku staples.
1. μ’s (Love Live!)
2. Walkure (Macross Delta)
3. 765 Pro (IdolMaster)
4. Aqours (Love Live Sunshine)
5. Sheryl Nome (Macross Frontier)
6. Tsukishima Kirari (Kirarin Revolution)
7. Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)
8. New Generations (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)
9. Wake Up Girls! (Wake Up Girls!)
10. Asterisk (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)
3 Of these are not groups,...duh
Where the hell is Plasmagica ????????