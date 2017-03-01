Reverse R*pe Reincarnation “KonoSuba But With H”

Dieselmine have tried their hand at another RPG with “Reverse R*pe Reincarnation“, which possesses an abundance of forcefully naughty scenes where the women are the dominant ones for once – and also gaining praise due to being a parody of the highly acclaimed KonoSuba.

Reverse R*pe Reincarnation revolves around the main protagonist dying and being sent to a medieval fantasy world tasked with the objective of defeating the demon lord (exactly identical to KonoSuba’s plot), all the while being sexually assaulted by monster girls and easily causing players to become envious of the whole situation.

Reverse R*pe Reincarnation can force its women on the unwilling (or perhaps willing) player now.