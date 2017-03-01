Omega Labyrinth Z Announced

D3 Publisher has announced a new entry into the Omega Labyrinth series entitled “Omega Labyrinth Z”, surprising few as it has been revealed to be the new game that D3 Publisher were previously teasing in the form of a website requesting visitors to not grope the gargantuan breasts on display.

The announcement was made in the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, along with screenshots and info explaining its revamped mechanics and features, with numerous fans suspecting breast growth to remain an integral part of the series.

The breast-centric rogue-like will release on the PS4 and Vita sometime in the future.