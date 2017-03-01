In-game cut-scenes have at last been divulged for Musou Stars, sure to give potential players more substance than the mindless fighting present in past PVs, though unfortunately showcasing mostly the game’s original characters and those from Dynasty Warriors rather than ones that players actually want to see…

The revealed cut-scenes:

Those unperturbed by the idea of playing yet another Dynasty Warriors clone can buy Musou Stars when it launches for the PS4 and Vita on March 30th.