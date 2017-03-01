Mass Effect: Andromeda “Is Softcore Space Porn”

Upcoming western title Mass Effect: Andromeda has been receiving a great deal of attention online after BioWare’s Aaryn Flynn described the game to be “softcore space porn” in regards to its pornographic content, a sentiment that (some) fans have no doubt been waiting to hear for years.

Fylnn’s comment was made in response to an inquiry on Twitter regarding Mass Effect’s tendency to include sex scenes, though considering the game’s ESRB rating went from “partial nudity” to “full nudity”, many are wondering why the title hasn’t take the next step and become “hardcore” space porn…

The developers are apparently so shameless about the sex in Mass Effect: Andromeda (sure to be a big selling point should BioWare somehow resist the temptation to go full leftoid and expunge the last oppressive vestiges of cisgendered normalcy from the title) that series producer Michael Gamble described it’s sexual content with the remark “the banging is pretty good”.

Those actually interested in the game’s non-pornographic content however have been wondering if these sex-based additions may end up becoming more prevalent with each new entry into the series (a turn of events that some may regard as an improvement), which could be a possibility considering how profitable sex is – to say nothing of what a helpful distraction it is from the ending debacle of the last game of the trilogy.

Players can measure their sex drive once Mass Effect: Andromeda launches for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 21st.