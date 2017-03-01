RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Mass Effect: Andromeda “Is Softcore Space Porn”



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    4 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:06 01/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Game of Thrones was also considered pornographic and it was one of the most popular and mainstream shows of all time. People seem to be more acceptable of porn outside of restricted mediums these days.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ran76
    Comment by ran76
    07:02 01/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Considering how often this web site advertise H-games, your complaint about Mass Effect's content comes off as mighty hypocritical.

    Reply to ran76
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:07 01/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I see no one complaining yet... read better please.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:08 01/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    He doesn't understand the use of satire in writing.

    Reply to this comment


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Shinmai Maou no Keiyakusha “Apparently Has Action!”
    US Military Curfewed for Okinawa Gang Rape
    Senran Kagura Fans Shamelessly Bare Their Breasts
    Full Metal Alchemist Live Action Movie Unveiled
    Western Warrior Girl Gallery
    Homura Cosplay by Kipi
    Asuka Langley Cosplay by Kanda Midori
    S*xy Officer Stocking Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments