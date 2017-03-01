RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Maid Dragon Tail Meat Cushion “Quite Macabre”

MaidDragon-Tooru-Dragon-Tail-Cushion-1

The humorous punch-line for one of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’s jokes has become a purchasable cushion online, with busty maid dragon Tooru apparently opting to sell her infinitely regrowing appendage as opposed to feeding her master with it.

Images of the dismembered tail:

MaidDragon-Tooru-Dragon-Tail-Cushion-1

MaidDragon-Tooru-Dragon-Tail-Cushion-2

MaidDragon-Tooru-Dragon-Tail-Cushion-3

The plush cushion is 20cm x 60cm in size, costs $25 and is available for purchase now; for those who can regard a gored tail as a pleasant object to rest their body on…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    World of Final Fantasy Monstrously Chibi
    Sakura-sou no Pet na Kanojo “Actually Seriously Good”
    Seikon no Qwaser Director’s Cut Decidedly Uncut
    Top 20 Anime of Spring 2014
    Makeup Before & After “Crimes Against Nature”
    Perrine Ero-Cosplay by Chami Madoka
    Tamamo Cat Bikini Cosplay A Sweet Treat
    Paipan Shaved Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments