Maid Dragon Tail Meat Cushion “Quite Macabre”

The humorous punch-line for one of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’s jokes has become a purchasable cushion online, with busty maid dragon Tooru apparently opting to sell her infinitely regrowing appendage as opposed to feeding her master with it.

Images of the dismembered tail:

The plush cushion is 20cm x 60cm in size, costs $25 and is available for purchase now; for those who can regard a gored tail as a pleasant object to rest their body on…