Anime Tamago PV Full of Potential

AnimeTamago-2017-PVs-1

AnimeTamago-2017-PVs-2

AnimeTamago-2017-PVs-3

Anime Tamago (previously known as Anime Mirai) has provided a PV for all the amateur animations that are currently in the works for 2017, certain to have many aficionados hoping that something good will emerge from the event and possibly even become a full series, much like in the past.

A compilation of all the promising PVs:

A previous PV:

The animated shorts will hit the big screen on March 11th at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas theater in Tokyo.



