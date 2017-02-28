New Love Live Sunshine Anime Announced

IdolMaster wannabe series Love Live! has announced a 2nd season for the Love Live Sunshine anime, an event that the franchise’s numerous devoted fans had already prophesied considering the original series also had two seasons.

The news came by way of the “Aqours First LoveLive! ~Step! ZERO to ONE~” concert, which also provided details regarding the “Love Live! Sunshine!! Aquors 2nd Love Live! Happy Party Train Tour” – a short CM announcing the 2nd anime and the 2nd concert tour:

Further content for the “Aqours Next Step! Project” was also divulged, revealing the aforementioned 2nd concert tour, a chance to win tickets for the tour by way of volumes 5-7 of Love Live Sunshine and a myriad of sub-unit and duo CDs:

The 2nd season of Love Live Sunshine will debut in the fall.