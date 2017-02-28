RSSChannel

New Jigoku Shoujo Anime Leaked

EnmaAi-Kimono-Breasts-by-Yasuyuki

Japanese retailers Tsutaya and Honya have perhaps unintentionally revealed that a 4th season of the Jigoku Shoujo anime might be in the works, bound to be good news for those hankering for another season of supernatural action of the hellish variety.

The news came to light by way of a listing for an upcoming manga compilation for the series, which will apparently boast a bonus booklet possessing information on the new anime – and possibly serving as proof that a new anime is on the way, despite still being unofficial.

The manga compilation will make its way to buyers on March 13th and the 4th season will supposedly air sometime in July; no additional information has been released regarding this potential new season.



