Final Fantasy Nets 3 Guinness World Records

The widely acclaimed Final Fantasy franchise has recently found itself the recipient of no less than 3 Guinness world records, beating out the legendary Masako Nozawa in achievements and possibly inflating Square Enix’s already colossal collective ego in the process.

The highly reputed Final Fantasy XIV secured two of the records by possessing the longest ending credit sequence (38 minutes; which some have criticized to not be a “good” thing) and the most background music tracks (384 total), with the latter making quite a bit of sense given the expansiveness of an MMORPG.

The Final Fantasy franchise as a whole however attained the Guinness record for “most entries in a video game series”, championing 87 games including the 15 main ones, their sequels, spin-offs and all the other obscure side-games.

Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV, traveled to Germany to accept the awards at EU Fanfest 2017.