Shadows of Pygmalion Full of Intrigue

Another visual novel concerning a group of individuals attempting to stop a secret race of beings (puppets) from conquering the world has emerged in the form of “Shadows of Pygmalion“, albeit shaking up the formula slightly by featuring a cast of mostly females.

Main heroine Hajiro Mina acquires the ability to see these mysterious creatures and soon joins an organization bent on stopping them, with the visual novel also providing some occasional yuri service to possibly catch the interest of H-enthusiasts.

The dramatic visual novel (which employs the talents of big name seiyuu such as Hanazawa Kana and Kitamura Eri) is available now.