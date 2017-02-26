RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Mad Empire


Story of Seasons Nabs Nintendo DLC

StoryofSeasonsTrioofTowns-Nintendo-DLC-1

StoryofSeasonsTrioofTowns-Nintendo-DLC-2

StoryofSeasonsTrioofTowns-Nintendo-DLC-3

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (formerly known as Harvest Moon) has unveiled some of the activities that players can occupy themselves with as well as some special Nintendo DLC, outfits that will no doubt ruin the game’s immersion (at least for some).

A trailer showing off the game and the Nintendo DLC:

Players can look forward to growing both crops and relationships once Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns arrives for the 3DS on February 28th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Bikini Warriors Anime Bursts Into View
    Idol Wars Z Emerges “Idol-Raising With Benefits!”
    “China Quality Plastic Surgery: 2012 vs 2014”
    Mitokon Ending “Harshest in Manga History”
    Comiket 83 Day 1 Cosplay Cool As Ever
    Mizuki Horii Sexy Meganekko Maid Cosplay
    Battle Bunny Riven Cosplay Hops Along
    “100% Matching Images Please”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments