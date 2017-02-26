Story of Seasons Nabs Nintendo DLC

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (formerly known as Harvest Moon) has unveiled some of the activities that players can occupy themselves with as well as some special Nintendo DLC, outfits that will no doubt ruin the game’s immersion (at least for some).

A trailer showing off the game and the Nintendo DLC:

Players can look forward to growing both crops and relationships once Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns arrives for the 3DS on February 28th.