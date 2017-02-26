Official Magikarp Song “Now You Can Dance to It!”

The most worthless creature in the Pokemon franchise has gotten a dance video to accompany the sad song it acquired back in July, mesmerizing younger and older fans alike with its cuteness and still somehow managing to include the franchise’s world-renowned Pikachu.

The special dance for the Magikarp (or Koikingu in Japanese, rife for punnery) song:

Magikarp’s official song, for those who don’t remember:

The official Pokemon website offers visitors an explanation on how to perform the dance, which may keep hyper children busy for at least a moment…