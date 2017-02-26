RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Mad Empire


Musou Stars “Swap Outfits With Other Characters!”

MusouStars-Costume-Trailer-1

MusouStars-Costume-Trailer-2

MusouStars-Costume-Trailer-3

Mascot-based Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars has divulged a special trailer detailing how players can swap costumes with another existing character, a genius feature that will surely amplify the sexiness of the game’s glorious women and hopefully convince players into buying the mountains of DLC that will inevitably arrive for the title.

The stylish trailer:

Legions of weak minions can be annihilated once Musou Stars launches for the PS4 and Vita on March 30th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Bikini Warriors Anime Bursts Into View
    Idol Wars Z Emerges “Idol-Raising With Benefits!”
    “China Quality Plastic Surgery: 2012 vs 2014”
    Mitokon Ending “Harshest in Manga History”
    Comiket 83 Day 1 Cosplay Cool As Ever
    Mizuki Horii Sexy Meganekko Maid Cosplay
    Battle Bunny Riven Cosplay Hops Along
    “100% Matching Images Please”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments