Musou Stars “Swap Outfits With Other Characters!”

Mascot-based Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars has divulged a special trailer detailing how players can swap costumes with another existing character, a genius feature that will surely amplify the sexiness of the game’s glorious women and hopefully convince players into buying the mountains of DLC that will inevitably arrive for the title.

The stylish trailer:

Legions of weak minions can be annihilated once Musou Stars launches for the PS4 and Vita on March 30th.