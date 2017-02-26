Masou Gakuen HxH BD Sexily Scrubs

Onsen service has starred as the main focus of the bonus animation present on Masou Gakuen HxH‘s 6th BD, providing buyers with the nude forms of almost all the anime’s women whilst including as little of the male protagonist as possible – a decision that most buyers have been appreciating.

The modified and improved BD iteration can be seen on the left while the original AT-X broadcast can be seen on the right in comparison:

The thankfully steam-free bonus animation:

Omake:

Those itching to see more of the scandalous Masou Gakuen HxH can purchase its 6th BD now.