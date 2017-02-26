MangaGamer Dates Kuroinu

Liquid’s rapacious and highly revered eroge “Kuroinu ~Kedakaki Seijo wa Hakudaku ni Somaru~” is coming to the west courtesy of MangaGamer, who have announced that the first part of the delightfully twisted game will launch on March 31st – looking sure to offend all those non-erogamers it does not delight.

Initially announced back in 2015, KuroInu will consist of three separate titles due to its length (unfortunately sucking more money out of buyers), though some may simply be happy that the series is finally getting translated; pre-orders are also currently open.

Kuroinu ~Kedakaki Seijo wa Hakudaku ni Somaru~ will unleash its uncensored and “immensely offensive” content on March 31st.