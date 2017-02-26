Gokou Ruri Virgin-Killing Cosplay
- Date: Feb 26, 2017 22:39 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fashion, Image Gallery, Kuroneko, Megane, Nekomimi, Ore no Imouto
Ore no Imouto’s luscious gothic lolita Gokou Ruri has managed to maintain her popularity as this raunchy cosplay attempts to “modernize” her in regards to the current fashion trend, utilizing the “virgin-killing” sweater and potentially elevating the nekomimi maiden’s sexiness in the process.
> no photos from behind
Useless.