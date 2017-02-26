Erotic Number Onahole “G*rlish N*mber!”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Feb 26, 2017 01:17 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Girlish Number, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery
Sexy seiyuu anime Girlish Number has gotten recognition from onahole manufacturers as the “Erotic Number” greatly resembles the anime’s main heroine, bound to become a top purchase amongst those who loved the series whilst making others wonder why onahole creators have no shame.
The lengthy Erotic Number onahole can stimulate lonely individuals now.