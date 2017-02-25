Top 10 Dapper Dudes of Anime

Anime fans have given their opinions regarding the most snazzily dressed men in anime, with the ranking consisting mostly of characters known for their dapper suits – though one expert gunman has managed to tower over the rest in terms of style.

The ranking:



1. Daisuke Jigen (Lupin III)

2. Sanji (One Piece)

3. Lupin III (Lupin III)

4. Kaito Kuroba (Detective Conan)

5. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)

6. Duke Togo (Golgo 13)

7 (tie). Tuxedo Kamen (Sailor Moon)

7 (tie). Kogoro Akechi (Trickster)

9. Kosaku Shima (Kachou Kousaku Shima)

10. Yoshikage Kira (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)