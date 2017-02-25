RSSChannel

Top 10 Dapper Dudes of Anime

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-5

Anime fans have given their opinions regarding the most snazzily dressed men in anime, with the ranking consisting mostly of characters known for their dapper suits – though one expert gunman has managed to tower over the rest in terms of style.

The ranking:


1. Daisuke Jigen (Lupin III)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-1

2. Sanji (One Piece)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-2

3. Lupin III (Lupin III)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-3

4. Kaito Kuroba (Detective Conan)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-4

5. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-5

6. Duke Togo (Golgo 13)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-6

7 (tie). Tuxedo Kamen (Sailor Moon)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-7

7 (tie). Kogoro Akechi (Trickster)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-8

9. Kosaku Shima (Kachou Kousaku Shima)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-9

10. Yoshikage Kira (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Top10-Most-Well-Dressed-Anime-Males-2017-10



