Top 10 Dapper Dudes of Anime
- Date: Feb 25, 2017 04:43 JST
Anime fans have given their opinions regarding the most snazzily dressed men in anime, with the ranking consisting mostly of characters known for their dapper suits – though one expert gunman has managed to tower over the rest in terms of style.
1. Daisuke Jigen (Lupin III)
4. Kaito Kuroba (Detective Conan)
5. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)
7 (tie). Tuxedo Kamen (Sailor Moon)
7 (tie). Kogoro Akechi (Trickster)
9. Kosaku Shima (Kachou Kousaku Shima)
10. Yoshikage Kira (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)