Erina Will Become A Mama Definitely Depraved

Ninjin Pasta have told the tale of an innocent girl becoming a vulnerable slave with “Erina will become a Mama“, bound to have more twisted otaku excited with its dark premise and rapacious activities.

The game revolves around the charming Erina being overwhelmed with debt due to her parents (who she lost when she was young), causing her to one day wake up at a “slave farm” whilst being subjected to all the horrors within – the perfect premise for some fantastic slave girl antics.

Erina Will Become A Mama boasts some minor RPG gameplay and a wealth of sexually abusive scenes; the game is available now.