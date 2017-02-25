RSSChannel

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 “More Senran Kagura DLC!”

DeadorAliveXtreme3-SenranKagura-DLC2-1

DeadorAliveXtreme3-SenranKagura-DLC2-2

DeadorAliveXtreme3-SenranKagura-DLC2-3

A 2nd wave of DLC inspired by the lusty shinobi of Senran Kagura has made its way to the immensely sexy Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, this time bringing their stunning bikinis to the sexy title that will no doubt convert players into being dedicated Senran Kagura fans (if they weren’t already).

A PV of the skimpy bikinis in use:

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available now on the PS4 and Vita; the sexy shinobi DLC can also be purchased now.



