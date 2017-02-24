RSSChannel

Prisma Illya 3rei BD Incredibly Moist

The irrefutable cuteness of Prisma Illya 3rei can be taken home once again by way of its 6th BD, which has naturally opted to obliterate all censorship and agonizingly bright lights so that viewers can observe the anime’s sexy bathing scenes – and additionally offering another moist extra as a reward for generous buyers.

The improved BD version can be seen on the left with the original TV broadcast on the right:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-1

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-8

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-9

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-10

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-11

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-12

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-13

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-14

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-15

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-16

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-17

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-18

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-19

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-20

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-21

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-22

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-23

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-24

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-25

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-26

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-27

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-28

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-29

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-30

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-31

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-32

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-33

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-34

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-35

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-36

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-37

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-38

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-39

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-40

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-41

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-42

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-43

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-44

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-45

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-46

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-47

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-48

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-49

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-50

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-51

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-52

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-53

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-54

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-55

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-56

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-57

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-58

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-59

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-60

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-61

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-62

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-63

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-64

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-65

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-66

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-67

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-68

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-69

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-70

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-71

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-72

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-73

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-74

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-75

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-76

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-77

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-78

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-79

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-80

The sexy bathing extra:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-8

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-9

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-10

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-11

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-12

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-13

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-14

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-15

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-16

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-17

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-18

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-19

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Extra-20

Omake:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-1

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD6-Omake-8

Prisma Illya 3rei fans can clean up their act come the release of its 6th BD on February 24th.



    Avatar of Trung Nguyen
    Comment by Trung Nguyen
    04:47 24/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not bad, not bad :)

    Reply to Trung Nguyen


