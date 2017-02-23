RSSChannel

Pulchra’s life-sized figure of Ore no Imouto’s Aragaki Ayase (which has been in the works for months) has at last made an appearance during Winter Wonder Festival 2017, showing off her wondrously bashful self as she raises her skirt to reveal her pantsu – an idea that was selected by voters months ago during a NicoNico livestream.

Comments online have generally been positive, especially in regards to her life-sized undergarments, which many are naturally wondering if they are cast-off – Ayase could be seen on display inside a recreation of Kyosuke’s room:

The gargantuan figure celebrates Tsukasa Fushimi’s (Ore no Imouto’s author) 10th anniversary as a light novel author.



