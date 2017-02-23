RSSChannel

Jeanne d’Arc Cosplay Highly Dominant

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-1

Jeanne d’Arc (also known as “Ruler” throughout the Fate franchise) has become the next fictional character to obtain a truly glorifying cosplay tribute, with Fate fans sure to appreciate the effort made toward crafting every minute detail.

The proud cosplay:

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-1

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-2

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-3

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-4

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-5

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-6

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-7

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-8

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-9

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-10

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-11

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-12

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-13

Proud-Formidable-Ruler-Cosplay-14



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:28 23/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Minor correction: The cosplay is Jeanne d'Arc Alter (AKA Avenger not Ruler).

    https://chan.sankakucomplex.com/?tags=jeanne_alter

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:41 23/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This one will burn her enemies at the stake.

