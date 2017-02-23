RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


DragonBallHeroesUltimateMissionX-Announcement-Trailer-1

DragonBallHeroesUltimateMissionX-Announcement-Trailer-2

DragonBallHeroesUltimateMissionX-Announcement-Trailer-3

The undying Dragon Ball series has taken the form of a card game with the announcement of Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X, which allows players to build teams of five and may unfortunately give them less opportunities to feel invested in the fast-paced combat that the Dragon Ball series is renowned for.

The debut trailer, which even possesses a few animated sequences:

Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X will launch for the 3DS on April 27th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:54 23/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A bit late, Dragon Ball Heroes has been around for a while honestly.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ
    Comment by ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ
    20:28 23/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Isn't it originally a game using a real card?

    Reply to ｺﾏｴﾀﾞ･ﾅｷﾞﾄ


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Race Queen Exhibitionist
    Twintails Day Revered Once More
    Top 10 Anime of Autumn 2011
    Top 20 Prettiest Mahou Shoujo
    Touwa Erio Chikuwa Cosplay
    Enju Aihara Cosplay Cute & Deadly
    Sexy Saber Bathing Suit Cosplay Fancifully Frilly
    Mighty Sexy Birdy the Mighty Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments