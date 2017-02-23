Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X “A Card Game…?”
- Date: Feb 23, 2017 20:09 JST
The undying Dragon Ball series has taken the form of a card game with the announcement of Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X, which allows players to build teams of five and may unfortunately give them less opportunities to feel invested in the fast-paced combat that the Dragon Ball series is renowned for.
The debut trailer, which even possesses a few animated sequences:
Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X will launch for the 3DS on April 27th.
A bit late, Dragon Ball Heroes has been around for a while honestly.
Isn't it originally a game using a real card?