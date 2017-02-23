RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Chaos;Child Murders Relentlessly

ChaosChild-Episode7-14

ChaosChild-Episode7-23

ChaosChild-Episode7-31

Perhaps realizing that over-the-top visuals and bizarre incidents may be the only way to garner attention, Chaos;Child has gotten its characters wrapped up in another twisted death, this time targeting a more young and innocent individual in what many may regard as a cheap attempt to invest viewers.

ChaosChild-Episode7-1

ChaosChild-Episode7-2

ChaosChild-Episode7-3

ChaosChild-Episode7-4

ChaosChild-Episode7-5

ChaosChild-Episode7-6

ChaosChild-Episode7-7

ChaosChild-Episode7-8

ChaosChild-Episode7-9

ChaosChild-Episode7-11

ChaosChild-Episode7-10

ChaosChild-Episode7-12

ChaosChild-Episode7-13

ChaosChild-Episode7-14

ChaosChild-Episode7-15

ChaosChild-Episode7-16

ChaosChild-Episode7-17

ChaosChild-Episode7-18

ChaosChild-Episode7-19

ChaosChild-Episode7-20

ChaosChild-Episode7-21

ChaosChild-Episode7-22

ChaosChild-Episode7-23

ChaosChild-Episode7-24

ChaosChild-Episode7-25

ChaosChild-Episode7-26

ChaosChild-Episode7-27

ChaosChild-Episode7-28

ChaosChild-Episode7-29

ChaosChild-Episode7-30

ChaosChild-Episode7-31

Omake:

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-1

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-2

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-3

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-4

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-5

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-6

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-7

ChaosChild-Episode7-Omake-8



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    21:33 23/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So many cute girls, I would love to hug her too.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Race Queen Exhibitionist
    Twintails Day Revered Once More
    Top 10 Anime of Autumn 2011
    Top 20 Prettiest Mahou Shoujo
    Touwa Erio Chikuwa Cosplay
    Enju Aihara Cosplay Cute & Deadly
    Sexy Saber Bathing Suit Cosplay Fancifully Frilly
    Mighty Sexy Birdy the Mighty Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments