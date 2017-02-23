Chaos;Child Murders Relentlessly
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 23, 2017 20:12 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Chaos;Child, Drama, Horror, Image Gallery, Mystery, Schoolgirls, Silver Link
Perhaps realizing that over-the-top visuals and bizarre incidents may be the only way to garner attention, Chaos;Child has gotten its characters wrapped up in another twisted death, this time targeting a more young and innocent individual in what many may regard as a cheap attempt to invest viewers.
Omake:
So many cute girls, I would love to hug her too.