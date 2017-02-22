RSSChannel

Nintendo has quickly earned the ire of the gaming community with an announcement revealing that day one DLC will be available for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a concept that has been plaguing games over the last few years that allows developers to make a quick buck.

Players will be able to purchase an “expansion pass” on March 3rd (the same day the game comes out) for $20, granting them immediate access to three bonus treasure chests containing exclusive equipment and two content packs.

The first content pack (which will arrive in the summer) will give players a “Cave of Trials” challenge while also unlocking both hard mode and a new map-based feature; the 2nd pack (slated for winter) will offer a new original story and dungeon and a myriad of “additional challenges”.

The announcement video, which has come under a great deal of negative criticism (as indicated by the dislike bar):

Loyal Nintendo fans can rabidly spend all their money once The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch on March 3rd.



