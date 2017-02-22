Toyota × Street Fighter II
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Feb 22, 2017 19:31 JST
- Tags: Cars, Fighting Games, Marketing, Retro, Street Fighter, Toyota
Toyota have recruited the aid of the revered Street Fighter II to promote their 2017 C-HR vehicle, releasing a promotional video featuring the coveted car savagely brutalizing one of the game’s renowned fighters for once, instead of the other way around.
The humorous crossover promotion:
Toyota may be taking a page out of Ford’s book in terms of utilizing popular franchises in an attempt to generate more sales…