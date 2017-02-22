RSSChannel

Toyota × Street Fighter II

Toyota have recruited the aid of the revered Street Fighter II to promote their 2017 C-HR vehicle, releasing a promotional video featuring the coveted car savagely brutalizing one of the game’s renowned fighters for once, instead of the other way around.

The humorous crossover promotion:

Toyota may be taking a page out of Ford’s book in terms of utilizing popular franchises in an attempt to generate more sales…



