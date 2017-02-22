Capture1 has demonstrated their skill in producing eroge with “Crystal Fantasy“, which has provided players with an old school RPG experience filled to the brim with stellar animations for both battles and erotic scenes and certain to be regarded as above average in comparison to most effortless eroge.

The game follows a simplistic plot revolving around the various maidens throughout the Final Fantasy franchise as they attempt to save the world, additionally featuring various other characters from the beloved RPG series and a gratuitous amount of sex scenes to help maintain the interests of players.

Crystal Fantasy and all its compelling animations are available for players to experience now.