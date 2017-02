The gruesome Berserk series has gotten an unsurprisingly compelling launch trailer for “Berserk and the Band of the Hawk“, acquainting those unfamiliar with the oft delayed franchise by showing off its twisted world in a variety of cut-scenes – and possibly making the title a worthy purchase.

The bloody launch trailer:

Those intrigued by the launch trailer can purchase Berserk and the Band of the Hawk now for the PC or PS4.