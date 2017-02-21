Winter Wonder Festival 2017 H-Figures Truly Lust-Inducing
Feb 21, 2017
Figures of the sexier variety have also made an appearance at the esteemed Winter Wonder Festival 2017, perhaps making attending otaku feel less sad about their non-existent sexual exploits with real women with their astounding “wife” potential.
Some of the naughtier collectibles that will soon be (or perhaps are already) on offer:
The quality of these figures is great and the poses are really sexy too. What a great display, so many without color though, a little bit of a problem.