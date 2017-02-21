Winter Wonder Festival 2017 Cosplay Quite Overwhelming
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Feb 21, 2017 22:56 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Events, Image Gallery, Marketing, Otaku, Winter, Wonder Festival
Winter Wonder Festival 2017 has provided other phenomenal sights aside from expertly crafted figurines, as both official and unofficial cosplayers have flooded the event to show off their devotion to anime, which most attendees would likely prefer to take home instead of the figures on display…
The multitude of cosplay present: