Top 20 Ideal Anime Parent-Child Relationships

Fans have voted on the anime parent-child relationships they think most exemplify ideal paternal or maternal relations, resulting in a multitude of older shows getting some much-needed respect for once as they manage to occupy much of the ranking.

The ranking:



1. Shinnosuke and Hiroshi Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

2. Minato Namikaze and Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

3. Son Goku and Son Gohan (Dragon Ball Z)

4. Sanae and Nagisa Furukawa (Clannad)

5. Umibouzu and Kagura (Gintama)

6. Naruto and Boruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

7. Isshin and Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

8. Vegeta and Trunks (Dragon Ball Z)

9. Katsuo and Namihei Isono (Sazae-san)

10. Tsumugi and Kouhei Inuzuka (Amaama to Inazuma)

11. Shiro Fujimoto and Rin Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

12. Yusaku and Shinichi Kudo (Detective Conan)

13. Junko and Madoka Kaname (Madoka Magica)

14. Kogoro and Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)

15. Yousuke and Yotsuba Koiwai (Yotsuba&!)

16. Bakabon and his dad (Tensai Bakabon)

17. Souma and Jouichirou Yukihira (Shokugeki no Souma)

18. Nanoha and Vivio Takamachi (Lyrical Nanoha series)

19. Hideki and Goro Shigeno (Major)

20. Soujirou and Konata Izumi (Lucky Star)