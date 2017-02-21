Little Witch Academia Endlessly Troublesome
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 21, 2017 18:59 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Little Witch Academia, Moe, Schoolgirls, Trigger, Witches
Little Witch Academia‘s devoted Akko has continued to work hard to achieve her dream of becoming a full-fledged witch, with the clumsy girl unsurprisingly stirring up more problems for herself along the way that will hopefully keep watchers amused.
Omake:
Akko as a fish ended up looking somewhat like the Dappya Monster (the fish man in the reverse water-filled scuba helmet) in URUSEI YATSURA.