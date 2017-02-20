Winter Wonder Festival 2017 “Wallet-Intensive”
- Date: Feb 20, 2017 17:44 JST
Otaku and figure enthusiasts have already begun singing the praises of Winter Wonder Festival 2017, as the event has unsurprisingly provided attendees with a glimpse at the upcoming figurines that will no doubt become top-sellers – and bound to make the already highly grossing franchises even more profitable.
Some of the fabulous figures on display: