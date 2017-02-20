Top 10 Anime With The Best Swimsuit Episodes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 20, 2017 02:30 JST
- Tags: Beach, Free!, Infinite Stratos, Mizugi, Rankings, Sword Art Online, Touken Ranbu
NNT Docomo have displayed the results for another one of their intriguing rankings, this time revealing the anime that voters believe had the best swimsuit episodes – which has seemingly been dominated by the most popular shows rather than the ones with the sexiest beach wear ensembles.
The top 10, as chosen by males:
1. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition
3. Amagami SS
4. Hyouka
6. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?
8. Gun x Sword
10. The Idolmaster
The top 10, as chosen by females:
1. Free!
3. Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love Revolution
4. Ouran High School Host Club
5. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition
6. Love Live!
7. B-Project
8. Yuri On Ice
9. Another
10. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda
While I can agree with some of the male choices I cant say the same about the rank.
And what the ef was their criteria when they chose these shows? I can name shows with better swimsuit episodes
By the nine divines, I remember that Sword Art Online episode, it felt like a real life girl day's at the swimming pool.