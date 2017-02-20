RSSChannel

NNT Docomo have displayed the results for another one of their intriguing rankings, this time revealing the anime that voters believe had the best swimsuit episodes – which has seemingly been dominated by the most popular shows rather than the ones with the sexiest beach wear ensembles.

The top 10, as chosen by males:


1. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-1

2. Infinite Stratos

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-2

3. Amagami SS

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-3

4. Hyouka

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-4

5. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-5

6. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-6

7. Amagi Brilliant Park

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-7

8. Gun x Sword

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-8

9. Gakkou Gurashi

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-9

10. The Idolmaster

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Males-10

The top 10, as chosen by females:


1. Free!

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-1

2. Touken Ranbu – Hanamaru

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-2

3. Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love Revolution

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-3

4. Ouran High School Host Club

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-4

5. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-5

6. Love Live!

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-6

7. B-Project

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-7

8. Yuri On Ice

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-8

9. Another

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-9

10. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda

Top10-Beach-Episodes-2017-Females-10



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:06 20/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    While I can agree with some of the male choices I cant say the same about the rank.

    And what the ef was their criteria when they chose these shows? I can name shows with better swimsuit episodes

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    02:52 20/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    By the nine divines, I remember that Sword Art Online episode, it felt like a real life girl day's at the swimming pool.

    Reply to Manuel


