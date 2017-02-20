NNT Docomo have displayed the results for another one of their intriguing rankings, this time revealing the anime that voters believe had the best swimsuit episodes – which has seemingly been dominated by the most popular shows rather than the ones with the sexiest beach wear ensembles.

The top 10, as chosen by males:



1. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition

2. Infinite Stratos

3. Amagami SS

4. Hyouka

5. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun

6. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

7. Amagi Brilliant Park

8. Gun x Sword

9. Gakkou Gurashi

10. The Idolmaster

The top 10, as chosen by females:



1. Free!

2. Touken Ranbu – Hanamaru

3. Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love Revolution

4. Ouran High School Host Club

5. Sword Art Online: Extra Edition

6. Love Live!

7. B-Project

8. Yuri On Ice

9. Another

10. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda