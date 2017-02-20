RSSChannel

Seven-part film Space Battleship Yamato 2202 has attempted to muster up attention for its debut by revealing its first 10 minutes, perhaps resonating with retro anime fans with its wealth of high-stakes space battles.

The first 10 minutes of Space Battleship Yamato 2202:

The first movie in the seven-part Space Battleship Yamato 2202 project will premiere on February 25th.



