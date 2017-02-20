Naughty Kyoka Tsuzuki Schoolgirl Ero-Figure
- Date: Feb 20, 2017 16:52 JST
Renowned illustrator Gunma Kisaragi has gotten a figure for Kyoka Tsuzuki (a heroine from one of his ero-manga), bound to easily secure not only attention but profits from the ero-loving community – Kyoka Tsuzuki and her tan iteration will make their arrival in April.
The normal version:
The tan version:
Kyoka Tsuzuki and her tan version are available for pre-order now.