Top 10 Franchises With Copy-Paste Faces

The anime and manga that voters believe to be the worst culprits when it comes to having characters with the same face seemingly re-used over and over have been ranked, with fans evidently having it in for moe and slice-of-life shows as one KyoAni classic nabs first place.

The ranking:



1. K-ON!

2. Osomatsu-san

3. Yuru Yuri

4. Captain Tsubasa

5. Touch

6. Sazae-san

7. Shingeki no Kyojin

8. Love Live!

9. Clannad

10. Sword Art Online