Top 10 Franchises With Copy-Paste Faces
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 19, 2017 02:21 JST
- Tags: Captain Tsubasa, K-ON!, Osomatsu-san, Rankings, Sazae-san, Yuru Yuri
The anime and manga that voters believe to be the worst culprits when it comes to having characters with the same face seemingly re-used over and over have been ranked, with fans evidently having it in for moe and slice-of-life shows as one KyoAni classic nabs first place.
1. K-ON!
2. Osomatsu-san
3. Yuru Yuri
5. Touch
6. Sazae-san
8. Love Live!
9. Clannad
10. Sword Art Online
