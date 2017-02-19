RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Misty-Stix


Top 10 Franchises With Copy-Paste Faces

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-2

The anime and manga that voters believe to be the worst culprits when it comes to having characters with the same face seemingly re-used over and over have been ranked, with fans evidently having it in for moe and slice-of-life shows as one KyoAni classic nabs first place.

The ranking:


1. K-ON!

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-1

2. Osomatsu-san

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-2

3. Yuru Yuri

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-3

4. Captain Tsubasa

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-4

5. Touch

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-5

6. Sazae-san

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-6

7. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-7

8. Love Live!

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-8

9. Clannad

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-9

10. Sword Art Online

Top10-Anime-Characters-Same-Faces-2017-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments