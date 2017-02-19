RSSChannel

Peach Beach Splash “The Bikinis Can be Shot Off!”

The moist bukkake action of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash has once again been unleashed in a brand new trailer, showcasing the franchise’s array of well-endowed shinobi girls clad in bikinis as they completely soak each other – something that fans of the series likely fantasize about on a daily basis.

The sopping wet trailer, which has also revealed that the girl’s bikinis can be shot off:

Players can look forward to drenching their favorite shinobi girls come March 16th, when Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash will be released for the PS4 – a western release is also in the works as well.



    02:53 19/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well not exactly something new in the series. Rather, it'd be a huge disappointment if you couldn't knock off anything they wore in the SK games.

