Another anime-centric entry has made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records as one dedicated Peruvian woman has managed to gather together the world’s largest collection of Cardcaptor Sakura goods, bound to have some in amazement that the award did not go to some creepy middle-aged hikikomori (although such a collector might clearly shun the recognition).

The accomplished woman began her collection 17 years ago when she was just a young girl, accumulating 1,086 items ranging from games to action figures – with all the items together totaling to about $15,000 in worth:

While impressive, Japan’s more grizzled collector-otaku will likely scoff at such a minuscule feat…