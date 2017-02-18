RSSChannel

Tokyo Tattoo Girls Announced For The West

TokyoTattooGirls-USA-PV-1

TokyoTattooGirls-USA-PV-2

TokyoTattooGirls-USA-PV-3

Tattoo-centric title Tokyo Tattoo Girls has been announced for the west, bewildering some as to how such a random game out of all of Nippon Ichi’s works was selected to be brought over to the USA; those with an irezumi certainly have something to look forward to however…

The short announcement trailer:

Players can permanently sear the skin of their female subjects, eternally barring them from gym or even beach access, when the title arrives this summer on the PC and Vita.



