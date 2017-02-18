Street Fighter V Kolin PV Goes In-Depth
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Feb 18, 2017 19:58 JST
- Tags: Capcom, Fighting Games, PC Gaming, PS4, PV, Street Fighter
An early look at Street Fighter V‘s new upcoming female fighter Kolin has emerged, though instead of simply providing a trailer that shows off all her moves, Capcom has chosen to walk-through her individuals mechanics and play-style – something that hardcore fighting game fans can appreciate whilst likely leaving others completely confused.
Kolin’s PV as demonstrated by Capcom’s community manager:
The latest entry in the world revered Street Fighter series is available for the PS4 and PC now; players can expect Kolin to arrive on February 28th.