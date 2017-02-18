Shiness Full of Furious Furry Fighting
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Feb 18, 2017 02:17 JST
- Tags: Anthropomorphisation, Fighting Games, PC Gaming, PS4, RPG, Trailer, Xbox One
Upcoming furry fighter Shiness has divulged a new trailer to help build hype, informing new players about the game’s characters and basic premise whilst also not being so remiss as to not show off combat – though some might inevitably despise the RPG solely for its reviled fandom.
The new overview trailer:
The adventure can begin once Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom launches on March 31st for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.