Shiness Full of Furious Furry Fighting

Upcoming furry fighter Shiness has divulged a new trailer to help build hype, informing new players about the game’s characters and basic premise whilst also not being so remiss as to not show off combat – though some might inevitably despise the RPG solely for its reviled fandom.

The new overview trailer:

The adventure can begin once Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom launches on March 31st for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.



