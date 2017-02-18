Okami Onahole Immensely Generous

More obscure fetishes have been catered to thanks to the efforts of adult product manufacturer Toy’s Heart, with this latest oanhole offering some service of the utmost generous kind as it imitates the omotenashi orifice of an onsen inn hostess (known as an “okami”), with the outstanding box-art bound to once again serve as a fine accompaniment to the onahole itself.

The okami onahole can become the next great thrill for buyers now.