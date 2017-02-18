RSSChannel

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 DLC: “The Tiniest Yet!”

It seems Dead or Alive 5: Last Round is not the only title to have recently obtained some desirably naughty DLC, as beach volleyball title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 has acquired a beaded sling-bikini of sorts that will no doubt have otaku emptying their wallets fast for the delightfully explicit costume.

The incredibly small bikini:

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-1

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-2

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-3

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-4

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-5

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-6

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-7

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-8

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-9

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-10

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-11

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-12

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-13

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-14

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-15

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-16

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-17

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-18

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-19

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-20

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-21

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-22

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-23

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-24

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-25

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-26

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-27

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-28

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-29

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-30

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-31

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-32

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-33

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-34

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-35

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-36

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-37

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-38

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-39

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-40

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-41

DeadorAliveXtreme3-DLC-Bead-Sling-42

The alluring beach fantasy that is Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available now for the PS4 and Vita.



