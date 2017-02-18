Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 DLC: “The Tiniest Yet!”
- Date: Feb 18, 2017 02:17 JST
It seems Dead or Alive 5: Last Round is not the only title to have recently obtained some desirably naughty DLC, as beach volleyball title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 has acquired a beaded sling-bikini of sorts that will no doubt have otaku emptying their wallets fast for the delightfully explicit costume.
The incredibly small bikini:
The alluring beach fantasy that is Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available now for the PS4 and Vita.